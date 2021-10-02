Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Shots fired in Morgan City neighborhood on Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
St Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
show_image.jfif
Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 17:37:00-04

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired on Saturday afternoon in Siracusa.

At 1:10 P.M. complaints reported that multiple shot had been fired.

Police say there are no injuries reported, but the investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.