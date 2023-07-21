SFM: Franklin man sets relative's house on fire; arrested for attempted murder

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM) arrested a Franklin man for allegedly setting fire to his relative's home with four people inside at the time, including a toddler and an elderly woman.

Javantre Jackson, 28, was booked on Friday, July 14, 2023, on four counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and one count of Cyberstalking, officials report.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 am, the Franklin Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 2100 block of Becnel Street. Several people inside the home informed firefighters that they had heard a suspicious noise outside and discovered that an attached cover around the water heater was on fire. Everyone was able to escape safely and, with the help of a neighbor, prevent the fire from spreading to the entire house before firefighters arrived, according to SFM Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue.

After assessing the scene, interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, including area surveillance video, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Jackson as a suspect. The homeowner reported several recent threats by Jackson to set the house on fire. Additionally, there were previous suspected arson calls at the address, Rodrigue noted.

The Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit located Jackson in Baton Rouge, in a vehicle reported stolen from the same neighborhood where the house fire occurred. Jackson was taken into custody as a fugitive on the outstanding warrants.

Additional unrelated charges are expected from other agencies, authorities say.