Sex offender arrested for handing out candy on Halloween

A Morgan City man was arrested Sunday night for handing out candy during Halloween.

Police say 68 year-old Eddie Wright was arrested on October 31 after a check confirmed that he was a convicted sex offender.

Wright was reportedly seen distributing candy in the Lakeside Subdivision during the Halloween festivities.

Patrol Officers made contact with Wright in the area of his residence on Kimberly Drive and observed that he was set up to hand out candy.

Wright allegedly admitted to handing out candy. He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail.

He was booked on the charge of Prohibition for Sex Offenders to Distribute Candy or Gifts during Halloween.

