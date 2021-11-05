Ribbon cutting celebrates improvements at Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – A ribbon-cutting was held Friday for new improvements at Cypremort Point State Park.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana State Parks joined by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority cut the ribbon on new upgrades to the Park.

The upgrades officially opening on Friday include new concrete fishing decks on the north and south ends of Cypremort Point State Park, a kayak launch, and 18,000 cubic yards of new sand extending the beach out approximately 100 feet.

Additionally, Nungesser made a special announcement regarding two more future developments to increase visitation and visitor experience at Cypremort Point State Park.

