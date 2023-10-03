Residents with health concerns told to ask about the water

Water and Sewer Commission District #4 is issuing a Drinking Water Advisory effective immediately for the entire district including Town of Baldwin residents.

You DO NOT have to boil your water.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that people receiving drinking water through Water & Sewer Commission #4 who are on dialysis and/or low sodium diets check with their health care providers related to the levels of chloride and sodium (salt) in their drinking water.

The water system is experiencing higher levels of sodium chloride (salt) from a wedge that is moving up the Charenton Drainage and Navigation Canal from West Cote Blanche Bay.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classifies contaminants in Two categories: Primary (those that have a known health threat) and secondary (those that are not a threat to health). Sodium chloride (salt) is considered a secondary contaminant, meaning it is not a threat to health, but it could affect the taste, odor, and color of drinking water.

EPA’s secondary maximum contaminant level for sodium chloride (salt) is 250 mg/L (milligrams per liter). The levels at Water & Sewer Commission #4 have exceeded those levels. The levels will fluctuate based on the movement of the saltwater wedge. Individuals who are on a low sodium diet for other health reasons such as high blood pressure or kidney diseases should pay special attention to sodium (salt) levels in their drinking water.

St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 officials are actively monitoring the situation and is investigating ways to lower the sodium (salt) and chloride levels. LDH is actively working with our water system regarding this issue.

If you have any questions about this advisory or concerning your water utility, please contact the water system at (337) 923-6986.