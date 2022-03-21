Report: One dead in Sunday crash on Hwy 182 bridge in Berwick

Police in Berwick worked a Sunday night fatal crash crash on the Hwy 182 bridge over the Atchafalaya River.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office says the Berwick Police Department, Deputies, and first responders were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the Highway 182 bridge.

According to KWBJ in Morgan City, Berwick Police temporarily closed the bridge as a result of a fatal crash. One person sustained fatal injuries, they report.

KATC has reached out to Berwick Police for more details on the crash.

DOTD is expected to close the bridge Tuesday, March 22, 2022, for inspections. This work is unrelated to the crash.

The Berwick Bridge on LA 182 (Brashear Avenue) in Morgan City will be closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The detour will consist of US 90.

