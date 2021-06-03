Region 3 to host vaccination event in St. Mary Parish

Several COVID-19 vaccination events are planned by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard for the coming weeks in Region 3, including in St. Mary Parish.

An event will be held in Amelia at Amelia Belle Casino on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The casino is located at 500 Lake Palourde Road.

Two options will be available: the Pfizer two-dose vaccine to those ages 12+, J&J one-dose vaccine to those ages 18+.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is also being offered to those ages 12+ through the parish health unit in Morgan City. Those wishing to get a vaccine there have two options:

Option A - 1st dose on June 8

Option B - 1st dose on June 10

A second dose appointment will be confirmed at scheduling.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to schedule an appointment call 1-855-453-0774 or the St. Mary Parish health unit Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. To schedule online, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel