Redistricting in St. Mary Parish

School leaders in St. Mary parish are discussing demographic changes in each school district in the parish.

At a public meeting Thursday, demographer Mike Hefner was on hand to discuss possible changes for St. Mary Parish.

Population shifts in the 2020 census could affect school zones and precincts.

"Pretty wide and balances from one to another. Nothing is really drastic per se, but they're a little more compact than what we are able to do with the 2010 redistricting. Back then, the district is a little more compact. I think they're looking a bit better we got the numbers balanced with the plan I'm going over today. But overall it's gonna be a little bit here and there."

District-two school board member Tammie Moore says the citizens in her district should like the changes that are being made.

"I'm expecting and I'm hoping that they will accept and they will understand that its been done in a fair process. That it has been looked at very carefully and there are trained professionals to look at the data. I'm just hoping and praying that they can trust the decisions that are being made."