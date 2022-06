There will be a planned power outage next week in Morgan City.

A Facebook post on the city's page states that the outage will last 4-5 hours during the overnight hours.

"In order to repair an electrical feeder line that went down a couple of months ago, there will be a planned power outage on Thursday, June 30, 2022 beginning at 10:00 PM," the post states. "This outage will last 4 - 5 hours at the most and will be City wide."