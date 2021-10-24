Power line work will shut down parts of US 90 in St. Mary Parish

The Louisiana State Police and the DOTD will be shutting down portions of US 90 between Highway 3215 and Highway 317 starting today.

Work is being done on power lines, and will continue through Wednesday.

When these intermittent shut-downs happen, Highway 182 is the alternate route.

Officials ask motorists to please be aware of this work when traveling on Highway 182 between Franklin and Centerville.

There will be four State Police units and numerous vehicles belonging to contractors working on the power lines on the road; power lines and cables will be run across the east and westbound lanes of US 90 for the rest of today until Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

There will be lane closures on US 90, and also on the frontage roads. Each closure is supposed to last less than 15 minutes.

The closures will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.