Portion of Morgan City blvd. to be closed starting this weekend

A portion of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City will be closed starting this weekend due to roadwork.

According to MCPD, the closure will extend from Highway LA 70 to Clothide Street. The boulevard will be closed starting Saturday, August 14, at 6:30 a.m. until further notice.

It will be closed in both directions; there will be no thru traffic.

City crews will be working to repair a drainage line that crosses underneath Victor II Blvd.

Motorists can use David Dr. and Ninth St. (LA 70) as an alternative route.

