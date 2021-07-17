Portion of large oak tree falls in Morgan City park

One of the large oak trees that lines a park in Morgan City has fallen.

The City of Morgan City announced that half of one of their generation live oak trees in Lawrence Park came down on Saturday morning.

The area of the park where the tree has fallen along with a playground nearby is roped off for safety

City of Morgan City

They ask that residents and visitors avoid the area as the stability of the other half of the oak tree is unknown.

"We will let you all know when its back open," the city says.

