MORGAN CITY, La. — Morgan City Police are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Morgan City RV Park, located at 7100 Highway 182 East Street.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Assisting on the scene is the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area.

Further information on this incident will be updated as details are made available.