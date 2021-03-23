Police looking for Morgan City man after welfare concern call

Police in Morgan City are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Morgan City man.

MCPD says that on March 22, 2021, officers received a call of a Welfare Concern for a man identified as 31-year-old Frankie Tarver. The caller advised that Tarver has not been seen or heard from since March 18, 2021.

Tarver was last seen at his apartment on March 18, 2021, on Highway 182 in Morgan City, LA. Investigators are working to obtain the last known clothing description.

Police say Tarver is 31 years of age, 6'2" tall, weighing 190 lbs.

If anyone has seen or has contact with Frankie Tarver, please contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)384-2310 or local police.

