Police investigate armed robbery of Morgan City business

Police are investigating the Saturday night armed robbery of a business in Morgan City.

Morgan City Police say the incident occurred at 8:40 pm on March 5 at a business in the area of Clothilde Street.

Investigators learned that a suspect entered the business with a handgun an took merchandise and cash.

No further information was released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

