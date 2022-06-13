Police chiefs to gather in St. Mary Parish for crime town hall

The second meeting to discuss crime across St. Mary Parish will take place Monday evening in Patterson.

Residents in the parish were able to voice their concerns on June 6 when a panel of mayors gathered to discuss gun violence, the drug epidemic, and home invasions.

Tonight, chiefs of police from Patterson, Berwick, Morgan City, Franklin and Baldwin will be on hand to answer questions on gun violence, the drug epidemic, and home invasions. Attorneys and Judges from the 16th JDC will also be at the meeting.

During the June 6 meeting, residents and mayors provided their insights and solutions to the ongoing problems in the parish.

Discussion ranged from discipline in schools to help curb crime involving juveniles to adding additional youth programs and school activities for students. See the full story here.

The meeting will be held at the Patterson Civic Center on Cotton Road at 6:00 pm. The public is invited to attend.

