Police arrest 14-year-old girl in Franklin bomb threats

Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection with bomb threats made against Franklin Junior High and Franklin Senior High schools on Tuesday.

Franklin Police were notified of a threat against Franklin Junior High School at about 7:42 a.m. Tuesday. They also were told about a bomb threat circulating on social media against the school.

Then, police were told about possible threats against the high school. Detectives worked to locate and identify the caller, and the buildings were cleared.

In less than an hour, they had identified the juvenile who called in the threats, a spokesman says. The girl was arrested at 8:39 a.m. and booked with terrorizing and communicating false information of the bombing of a school.