Person of interest sought in Franklin homicide investigation

The Franklin Police Department is asking for help in locating a person wanted in connection with a recent homicide.

Police say 18-year-old Arizeon Keal is wanted for questioning in reference to a homicide that occurred on January 11, 2022.

According to the department, Keal, of Lafayette, is known to frequent the areas of Franklin and Baldwin.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at (337) 828-1716.

Callers can remain anonymous, they say.

