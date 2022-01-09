Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US Hwy 90, traffic advised to avoid area

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office are on the scene at Highway 90 on West Frontage Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened on Saturday evening around 6 P.M. between Centerville and Garden City, according to reports.

Motorists are advised to avoid the frontage road at this time.

