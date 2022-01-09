Watch
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US Hwy 90, traffic advised to avoid area

Posted at 10:23 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 23:23:44-05

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office are on the scene at Highway 90 on West Frontage Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened on Saturday evening around 6 P.M. between Centerville and Garden City, according to reports.

Motorists are advised to avoid the frontage road at this time.

