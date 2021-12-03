Patterson Police investigates a couple's murder-suicide

ST. MARY PARISH — The Patterson Police Department responded to a murder-suicide involving a couple around 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, according to Morgan City's KWBJ TV 22.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of St. Michael Street.

Witnesses say the street was blocked off from drivers while police were investigating the scene.

More information is expected to be released later.

