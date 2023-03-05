Patterson man found guilty of second-degree murder

St. Mary Parish, LA - A jury unanimously found Jarret Williams of Patterson, guilty of second-degree murder today, March 4, 2023, for killing 82-year-old Riley Buck Jr.

Mr. Buck was found in his yard, unconscious and bleeding after taking his dog on an evening walk back on March 24, 2019.

He was airlifted to New Orleans, but never regained consciousness and passed away from his injuries.

A cell phone and keys belonging to Williams was found on the Bucks' property during law enforcement's investigation.

Williams was taken into custody still wearing the bloody shoes he had on when he attacked Mr. Buck.

Sentencing is scheduled on April 26, 2023 before Judge Lewis H. Pitman Jr.

In the state of Louisiana, second-degree murder has a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé commented:

"The right to a trial by jury is one of the most important rights guaranteed by our Constitution. Without jury trials, our criminal justice system does not function. I commend the jury for their hard work in this case and their commitment to rendering a fair and just verdict. Also, I appreciate our law enforcement and first responder partners that participated in this investigation. Particularly Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Kinslow with the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department. I ask everyone to keep the family and friends of Mr. Buck in their prayers.”