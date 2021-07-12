Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Patterson man accused of rape

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 12:32:14-04

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – A 45-year-old Patterson man is accused of rape, police say.

Ernest Ray Harris, Jr. was arrested on July 9, 2021, at 7:14 pm for first-degree- rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

On July 8, 2021, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a rape that occurred in the Amelia area, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, Harris was developed as the suspect.

On July 9, 2021, Harris was located and questioned on the allegations. A warrant was obtained for Harris, and he was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail for booking.

Bail was set at $300,000.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.