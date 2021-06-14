Outdoor exercise added to St. Mary Parish libraries summer programs

St. Mary Parish Libraries added a new exercise element to summer programming this year thanks to a partnership with the LSU AgCenter.

According to the LSU AgCenter, visitors can now find painted play stencils in front of the Franklin, Baldwin, Centerville, Patterson, and Amelia library branches.

“We are super excited to have our colorful activities stenciled in the front of the Iberia Street entrance,” said Connie Durocher, St. Mary Parish Library Franklin and Centerville Branch manager. “I anticipate many busy feet as families come this summer to pick up books to read for our virtual summer reading program, ‘Tails & Tales.”

The group chose nature themed stencils for the outdoor play spaces to mirror the ‘Tails & Tales’ summer reading program theme.

Despite deciding not to resume in-person programming this summer, the library says it still wanted to engage the community. They decided to use the painted stencils to provide a safe physical activity option for all members of the community.

The LSU AgCenter also provided the Baldwin Branch with Play Streets equipment to encourage kids to get outside and get active this summer. Visitors in the month of June are invited to play soccer, kickball, draw with chalk, and enjoy the bubble machine.

“Everyone who stops in tells us how great the stencils look. We really enjoyed creating them and would love to see lots of kids hopping into our libraries to check out some great books,” said Debbie Box, St. Mary Parish Library Baldwin Branch manager. “We invite everyone to stop at our libraries and have some fun with the new stencils.”

This project is part of the LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities initiative , which aims to improve the physical and social environments that influence health using a community-driven approach.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel