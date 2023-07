Potential students can learn about academic programs and the admissions process from South Louisiana Community College faculty and staff during an open house Friday, July 7, 2023.

Parents of prospective students are invited, too.

Officials say attendees can learn more about the CNA, Precision Machining, and Marine Electronics programs.

The event will be held from 9-11 am at the Young Memorial Campus located at 900 Youngs Rd in Morgan City.

To learn more about this campus, click here.