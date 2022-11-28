One dead, one injured in Bayou Vista; investigation underway

Deputies are investigating a death and injury that happened this weekend in Bayou Vista.

A spokesman for the St. Mary Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Southwest Road at about 6:40 p.m.. on Sunday.

They found two people in the house; one was dead and another was injured.

The dead person has been identified as Heather Dupre, 35, of Bayou Vista. Her cause of death hasn't been determined yet.

The injured person was identified as a 28-year-old Bayou Vista woman. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.