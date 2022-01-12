One dead, another wounded in Franklin shootings

One man is dead and another wounded in a shooting that happened last night in Franklin.

Franklin Police were called to the area of Iberia and Cayce streets at about 10 p.m., after neighbors reported hearing shooting.

When they got to Iberia Street, officers found an overturned vehicle in a parking lot, and a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was the driver of that car, officers say. He was transported to a local hospital, police say.

When officers got to Cayce Street, they found a vehicle that had been shot, and wrecked.

A few hours later, at about 2 a.m., officers were called to James Street after neighbors there reported shooting. They found a house that had been shot up, and a 43-year-old man inside who was dead.

At this time, anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call the Franklin Police Department Detective Division as soon as possible at (337) 828-1716.

The investigation is on-going.