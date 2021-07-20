Watch
Officials investigating fire at abandoned trailer in Baldwin

Posted at 7:19 AM, Jul 20, 2021
The state fire marshal is being called in to investigate a Tuesday morning fire in Baldwin.

Emergency officials received the call just before 5:30 am on July 20.

Baldwin Police Chief Harry Smith says the fire happened at an abandoned trailer on Sager-Brown Road.

No one was injured during the fire.

