Morgan City woman barricaded and armed herself during structure fire

MORGAN CITY — Morgan City Police's Crisis Negotiation Team arrested a woman Thanksgiving morning who barricaded herself in a vehicle and armed herself with a knife during a structure fire.

Firefighters and police arrived to extinguish a structure fire on Clements St.

Police soon found out Monique Barrilleaux, 38, of Morgan City had active warrants.

Barrilleaux was wanted for failure to appear for Resisting an Officer and failure to apprear for arraignment.

Morgan City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

The Morgan City Police Department Detective’s Division and Louisiana State Fire Marshals Office responded to the scene. The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

