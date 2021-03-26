Morgan City woman arrested for burglary of Berwick home

A Morgan City woman was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the burglary of a home in Berwick.

Berwick Police say that 32-year-old Cassi Vinning Rankin was arrested on March 25 and booked on charges of simple burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Fairview Drive on March 24 in reference to a residential burglary.

Police say they victim had reportedly returned home for lunch and noticed that someone had broken into his home and had stolen several items including clothing, electronics, jewelry and a firearm.

Detectives were allegedly able to identify Rankin as a suspect after gathering witness statements.

While investigating, police say a homeowner notified the department that she located clothing items in her backyard. Among the items, according to police, was a bag of methamphetamine.

Rankin was located on Thursday, March 25 in the area of LA Hwy 70 near Lake End Park in Morgan City.

Police say Rankin was asleep in a vehicle and, at the time of her arrest, was allegedly wearing some of the stolen clothing items.

She was arrested and taken to the Morgan City Jail and later transported and booked into the Berwick Jail.

No bond has been set.

Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel