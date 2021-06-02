Morgan City woman accused of setting fire to mobile home

A Morgan City woman has been arrested, accused of setting fire to her estranged husband's mobile home.

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies arrested 37-year-old Monique Barilleaux on one count of simple arson in connection with the May 13 fire in the 2300 block of Clements Street. She was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

SFM agents say that in the evening hours of May 13, the Morgan City Police Department requested the SFM to assist with investigating a fire at the mobile home. After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined three different fires were intentionally set around the home.

Deputies say they learned Barilleaux was the sole resident of the mobile home at the time of the fire, though it is owned by her estranged husband.

After speaking with witnesses about the night of the fire, a warrant was issued for Barilleaux’s arrest.

