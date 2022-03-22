Morgan City without power after "electrical malfunction"

The entire city of Morgan City is without power following a malfunction Tuesday morning.

City officials announced on social media they are in communication with CLECO after an electrical feed to the city malfunctioned causing a citywide power outage.

The city says the problem area has been located and crews are working toward resolving the issue. The timeline is 2-3 hours before power is restored.

Mayor Lee Dragna said, in the event CLECO does not meet the timeline, "the city has a backup plan" to restore power to customers.

The outage was not related to any weather systems impacting the state.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair stated the impact of this weather event is beginning to be felt in the area. The police department is receiving numerous calls about garbage cans and debris in the roadway.

"We are asking residents to pick up their cans until after the weather event. Power has been lost in areas of town," Blair said.

Police remind drivers that once power has gone out at traffic intersections and traffic lights are off, those intersections become 4-Way Stops.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel