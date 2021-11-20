Morgan City US 90 bridge reopened

Morgan City Police says there were a couple of vehicle crashes in the vicinity of the US 90 bridge on Friday. All lanes east and westbound have since reopened.

Officers were working on the westbound crash around the same time as an eastbound crash occurred.

No injuries were reported.

