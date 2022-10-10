Morgan City traffic slowed by two crashes

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department are on the scene of a crash on U.S. 90 westbound, just before the Federal Ave. on-ramp.

And, the LA 182 Bridge has been closed due to a 18-Wheeler striking the beam on the Berwick side of the bridge. The truck is currently struck underneath the beam. Estimated time of the closure will be up to three hours. Detour will be U.S. 90. Also remember crews are still working on the U.S. 90 Bridge. Please show them due regard to keep everyone safe.

This leaves U.S. 90 that is still under construction and down to one lane as the only means of travel.

Police are asking motorists to slow your travels in this area. Please show due regard to responders and crews on the bridge, they ask.