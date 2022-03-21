Morgan City purchases M.D. Shannon school site, will begin plans for development

The future of M.D. Shannon Elementary in Morgan City is moving forward.

On March 16, 2022, the City of Morgan City signed a purchase agreement to buy Shannon Elementary from the St. Mary Parish School Board.

According to Mayor Lee Dragna, the city is currently in negotiations to create a new housing subdivision. Dragna said the project calls for 16 lots and will be completed in phases including proposals for the three school buildings situated on the property.

Public input on the project will be requested once the district provides a proposal for the site. Town hall meetings on the future project will be announced at a later date.

M.D. Shannon Elementary was built in 1906 and additional buildings were added in the 1940s.

The building closed its door in 2016 due to a decrease in enrollment. The school board has been responsible for the upkeep of the building since that time.

According to a report in 2017 by The Daily Review in Morgan City, the school board has discussed renovations and demolition of the school.

Dragna said public input is necessary for future site development. He believes the buildings would be better suited for community purposes. The city says that plans for home construction would be along Wise Street in the area of the former school's existing playground equipment.

The property will be transferred to the Morgan City Development District which will be responsible for developing the entire site.

Final recommendations and approval will go before the city council after the town halls.

