Morgan City Police searching for runaway juvenile

Morgan City Police are searching for a runaway juvenile.

According to police, 13-year-old Kennedi Watson was last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the area of Railroad and Fifth Street.

She was seen wearing a green and black striped Polo shirt, dark blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes. She is 4'2" with dark hair.

Anyone with information on Kennedi's whereabouts is asked to contact Morgan City Police at 985-384-2310.

