Morgan City Police say residents are reporting FEMA scams

The Morgan City Police Department says they are receiving reports that FEMA Claims are being filed fraudulently.

According to police, these reports say that claims have been filed under individuals names unknowingly. Officials say that residents are not even aware of the claim until a FEMA Representative arrives to their house for an inspection.

Police ask that if residents believe they are a victim of this scam to file a report with the Morgan City Police Department (985)380-4605. You can also file a report with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362.

