Morgan City Police request help in locating missing juvenile

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Morgan City Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Timothy Junifer is described as 4'11" in height and approximately 90 to 100 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top tee shirt, green gym shorts, black shoes, and had a black mesh book sack, Morgan City Police say.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timothy Junifer is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.