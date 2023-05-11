Morgan City Police make arrest in early morning shooting investigation

St. Mary Parish, LA - On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, around 7:30a.m., the Morgan City Police Department responded to Grizzaffi Street after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment and remains in critical condition. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The suspect in the investigation, Cortez Francois, 27, fled the scene and was eventually apprehended in the area of East Boulevard.

The investigation found Francois and the victim were in a vehicle together when the shooting happened.

A firearm believed to be that of Francois, was located at the scene of the shooting. Reports indicate the firearm was stolen.

Francois was booked and charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, and obstruction of justice.

