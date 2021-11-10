Morgan City police investigating overnight shooting

One person was injured during an overnight shooting in the area of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City.

Chief James Blair says that officers arrived to the scene and located one victim that was struck by gunfire.

That person was transported to an area hospital in stable but guarded condition, according to the department.

An investigation is ongoing on Wednesday, November 10.

Anyone with information or video surveillance from the area is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detective Division at 985-380-4605.

