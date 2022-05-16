Morgan City police investigate Sunday shots fire incident

Police in Morgan City are investigating after a shots-fired incident on Sunday.
Officers responded on May 15, 2022, @ 8:24 p.m. to the area of Garber Street due to reports of several shots being fired.
A vehicle was struck but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.
