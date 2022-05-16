Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Morgan City police investigate Sunday shots fire incident

Morgan City Police
Courtesy MCPD
Morgan City Police
Posted at 9:50 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 10:50:10-04

Police in Morgan City are investigating after a shots-fired incident on Sunday.

Officers responded on May 15, 2022, @ 8:24 p.m. to the area of Garber Street due to reports of several shots being fired.

A vehicle was struck but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.