Morgan City police investigate Sunday shots fire incident

Police in Morgan City are investigating after a shots-fired incident on Sunday.

Officers responded on May 15, 2022, @ 8:24 p.m. to the area of Garber Street due to reports of several shots being fired.

A vehicle was struck but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

