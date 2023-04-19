Morgan City Police: Florida man booked on failure to seek assistance

In October of 2022, officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Roderick Street regarding a subject who had entered a room that did not belong to him. According to reports, the subject went to sleep on the bed.

Responding officers made contact with 57-year-old Jeffery Pittman. Morgan City Police say it was apparent that Pittman was suffering from some sort of medical episode and needed to be transported to a local medical facility by Acadian Ambulance.

Once Pittman was examined by medical professionals, it was determined that he had injuries that were consistent with head trauma. He was then transported to an out-of-town medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities say.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division, Pittman was involved in an altercation near the area of Railroad Avenue. Reports say Bretland Andrew Smith-Sawka was identified as the other subject involved.

Smith-Sawka and Pittman were acquaintances and knew each other. Officials name Pittman as the aggressor in the altercation and label the injuries that Pittman received as apparent in needing medical attention.

The subjects left together and proceeded to Roderick Street. Once on Roderick Street, Smith-Sawka was informed by another acquaintance that Pittman needed medical attention and he needed to bring him to the hospital; however, Smith-Sawka failed to do so, delaying the medical attention that Pittman required.

Warrants were prepared for Smith-Sawka's arrest, and on April 19, 2023, Smith-Sawka turned himself in on the active warrant for his arrest. He was booked into the Morgan City Jail where he awaits court proceedings. Bail was set at $35,000, as reported by the Morgan City Police Department.