Morgan City Police continue to search for man last seen March 19

Morgan City Police Department
Frankie Tarver
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 15:35:40-04

Morgan City Police are continuing to search for the man not seen since last week following a welfare concern check.

Investigators have learned 31-year-old Frankie Tarver was last seen on March 19, 2021, in the Bayou Vista and Patterson area.

Morgan City Police say they received a call about Tarver stating he had not been seen or heard from since March 18, 2021.

Police say Tarver was wearing a green knit hat with Green Bay Packers Logo, a yellow long sleeve shirt, with black pants. He may be traveling to Texas with an unknown individual in a light-colored sedan.

Tarver is 6'2" tall and weighs 190 lbs.

If anyone has information on Frankie Tarver's whereabouts, please contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605 or your local law enforcement agency.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

