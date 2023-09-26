Morgan City Police arrest man after video shows him abandoning dogs

MORGAN CITY, La. — In late August, officers from the Morgan City Police Department were dispatched to the area of Brashear Avenue on a report of two small dogs that had been abandoned in the area.

Morgan City Animal Control responded with officers. The two dogs were recovered and taken to a safe location.

According to the reports, video was obtained from businesses in the area that showed an individual pulling up behind a business and abandoning two small dogs and driving away, leaving the animals unattended and with no care.

The Morgan City Police Department's Detective Division took over the investigation when the video was posted on the department's Facebook page asking for help in identifying the person involved.

Over the weekend, information was developed about a potential suspect who lived in the Amelia area. With this information, detectives were able to locate and identify Tom Nguyen.

According to reports, Nguyen admitted to abandoning the two animals. He also identified himself in the video.

An arrest warrant was prepared for Nguyen. He was then booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.

Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department would like to thank community partners for helping to disseminate the information that ultimately led to an arrest in this investigation.