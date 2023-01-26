Morgan City Police arrest juvenile after shooting

MORGAN CITY, La. — According to the Morgan City Police Department, on November 8, 2022, officers were conducting proactive patrols near Garber Street due to earlier reports of gunfire in the area.

Officials say one officer observed a vehicle approach Garber Street and discharge a firearm from the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the area. One victim was struck by gunfire and was treated at a local area hospital. The officer pursued the vehicle when the vehicle continued to flee. Once the vehicle fled to the area of Maple Street, five individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Four of the five suspects that fled on foot were located. According to an earlier arrest report, Terrence Scott, Raheem Green, Sterling Tillman, and Deante Pharagood were arrested. One male juvenile, who was 16 years of age at the time, fled the area and was not apprehended.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division responded. Investigators located and recovered 5 firearms, two of which were reported stolen from the Morgan City and Lafourche Parish areas. Evidence was uncovered in the investigation identifying and linking the juvenile male to the crime.

The investigation continued when arrest warrants prepared for the juvenile male's arrest. The juvenile was located and arrested in Ascension Parish on January 25, 2023, with assistance from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and detained in a juvenile detention facility awaiting court proceedings. The juvenile was charged with the following: Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Firearm Free Zone, Resisting an Officer, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.