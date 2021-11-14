Morgan City PD investigates overnight shots fired call

Police in Morgan City are asking for the public's help after they responded to a call of shots fired Saturday night.

They say that overnight officers responded to the area of Sixth and Freret Streets in regards to the incident. No injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

