Morgan City PD continues to accept donations for Houma Police

The Morgan City Police Department says they are continuing to collect items for the Houma Police Department.

The PD will be accepting donations throughout the day Monday with hopes to make a delivery on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

" We greatly appreciate all who have donated. We are available to accept donations 24 hours a day as our dispatchers are available."

Items can be brought to the Morgan City Police Department located at 723 Myrtle Street in Morgan City. Items needed are as follows:

Water

Powerade/Gatorade

Hygiene Products (Male and Female)

Energy Drinks

Refrigerator Food Items

