Morgan City PD collects 83lbs of prescription medication during National Drug Take Back day

Posted at 5:52 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 18:52:44-04

Morgan City Police Department collected over 83 lbs of prescription medication, the department announced Wednesday evening.

That is 1.8% of the state wide collection of 4,510 lbs of prescription medication.

If you missed the National Prescription Drugs Take Back Day, don't worry.

The Morgan City Police Department has a box located year round that you can drop off your unwanted prescription drugs located at 723 Myrtle St. in Morgan City - Monday through Friday 8 am until 4 pm.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

