Morgan City PD collects 83lbs of prescription medication during National Drug Take Back day

Morgan City Police Department collected over 83 lbs of prescription medication, the department announced Wednesday evening.

That is 1.8% of the state wide collection of 4,510 lbs of prescription medication.

If you missed the National Prescription Drugs Take Back Day, don't worry.

The Morgan City Police Department has a box located year round that you can drop off your unwanted prescription drugs located at 723 Myrtle St. in Morgan City - Monday through Friday 8 am until 4 pm.

