Morgan City mom "turns in" deputy for being awesome

A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputy was "turned in" to the department on Wednesday after a Morgan City mom caught him "being awesome."

Deputy Blake Giroir was on his way home from work when he saw a 10-year-old boy practicing baseball alone in his yard.

The sheriff's office says Giroir loves baseball and immediately stopped to offer to be a catcher.

While the boy, Jonathan, is usually an outfielder, he had recently been encouraged by his coach to practice his pitching.

Johnathan's mother, Courtney Wright, shared photos of the two practicing with the sheriff's office.

"When you see a Sheriff's unit pull up in front of your house and have a mini panic attack, only to realize he stopped to throw the ball with your son who not long ago got home from a game and was in the yard practicing," said Wright. "Morgan City might not have the greatest reputation but it's this small town stuff that makes me love my home town."

The sheriff's office thanked Giroir for his commitment to the community and encouraged Johnathan to continue to work hard.

Wright said that Giroir's actions "meant so much to my son. He thinks it's so cool."

See the post from the department below.

