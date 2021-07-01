Morgan City mayor offers reward for theft from Amelia business

The Mayor of Morgan City is offering a sizable reward for information on a theft from an Amelia business.

Lee Dragna on Facebook says that he is offering a $15,000 reward for the people who stole welding lead from his company LAD Services in Amelia.

On Thursday, Dragna increased the payment for information from $10,000.

"I can not stand a thief," Dragna said. "This is not the reputation we want in Morgan city."

LAD Services is a marine fabrication, repair, and construction company based in St. Mary Parish.

