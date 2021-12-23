Morgan City man killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

A 28-year-old Morgan City man was killed Wednesday night in a single vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish.

State Police Troop C says they were notified around 8:00 pm on December 22 of a crash on Isle of Cuba Road just west of Back Project Road in Terrebonne Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Michael Dupre of Morgan City.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation revealed Dupre was traveling west on Isle of Cuba Road when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a drain culvert head-on.

Dupre was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries.

Troopers say he was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Dupre and submitted for analysis, they say.

